Not In The Mood For Cupid? There Are Alternatives To Valentine's Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Now many Americans today are spending part of their income on flowers or maybe heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. Tomorrow is Valentine's Day. But let's not forget it is not exactly sweet for everybody.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "30 ROCK")

TINA FEY: (As Liz) I met Floyd on Valentine's Day. But he left me for the city of Cleveland. And forget about Dennis. Get me drunk...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That's Tina Fey on the NBC sitcom, "30 Rock." And lest you think she's bitter, she still found reason to party.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "30 ROCK")

FEY: (As Liz) These cookies celebrate the February 14 birthday of Anna Howard Shaw, famed American suffragette. Happy Anna Howard Shaw Day to you, Evelyn.

SCOTT ADSIT: (As Pete) Come on.

FEY: (As Liz) A happy Anna Howard Shaw Day...

GREENE: And as it turns out, that is not the only Valentine's Day alternative out there.

MONTAGNE: February 14 is also Ferris Wheel Day.

GREENE: And National Cream-Filled Chocolate Day, which, Renee, I guess that's sort of related to Valentine's Day.

MONTAGNE: Probably related to Valentine's Day. Of course, if you're single, you can spend tomorrow spreading the word about Singles Awareness Day.

GREENE: Or how about National Friendship Day? That's what they celebrate in Finland on February 14.

MONTAGNE: If you cannot wait until tomorrow, Tina Fey's pal Amy Poehler brought a holiday to her show, "Parks And Recreation." It's for the gals out there to celebrate today.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "PARKS AND RECREATION")

AMY POEHLER: (As Leslie) What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style.

GREENE: Kick it breakfast style. Well, whether it's waffles and frittatas or you just want to stick with those flowers and chocolates, we hope that you have a sweet Valentine's Day.