Charges Dropped Against Man Who Urinated On Modell's Grave

Published February 13, 2015 at 7:04 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In 1996, the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, and Browns fans still have trouble holding their anger in, like Paul Serbu. Last summer, he was busted for urinating on the grave of Art Modell, the owner who moved the franchise. It didn't help that Serbu posted a video of this under the username BrownsFan4Life. But prosecutors dropped the charges this week, as long as Serbu goes on Modell's son's radio show. Hope that helps relieve him of his anger. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition