DJ Sessions: Fusing Jazz, Classical And Roots

Published February 12, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST
The Fretful Porcupine is Jake Armerding (strings) and Kevin Gosa (saxophones). (thefretfulporcupine.com)
For this week’s DJ Session, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson sits down with Julie Lavender, a jazz musician and host of Dream Farm Radio in New Hampshire. She shares some of her favorite new eclectic jazz, from artist Mark Shilansky and the group The Fretful Porcupine.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment! The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Mark Shilanksy, “RFD 7″

[Youtube]

Mark Shilansky, “Body and Soul”

Mark Shilansky, “Reely”

The Fretful Porcupine, “The Porcupine Shuffle” performed on Dream Farm Radio

[Youtube]

The Fretful Porcupine, “Invocation in B”

Guest

