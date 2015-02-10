Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Samsung Faces Backlash Over TV Capable Of Spying

Published February 10, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
Consumers are suspicious of the new Samsung smart TV's voice recording capability. (PRNewsFoto/M-GO/AP)
Consumers are suspicious of the new Samsung smart TV's voice recording capability. (PRNewsFoto/M-GO/AP)

Samsung Electronics is downplaying the possibility that its Smart TVs are spying on viewers. The statement comes after reporters found a statement in the privacy policy for Samsung’s Smart TV warning users about how their voices could be captured when they use the voice recognition feature.

The policy reads: "Please be aware that if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party.”

The company released a statement, stressing that users have to activate the voice recognition software, and press a button on the remote control to ask the TV a question and activate the feature that is causing concern.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the concerns and fallout over Samsung’s Smart TV.

Guest

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.