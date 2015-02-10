Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Labor Secretary Calls Surge In Job Openings 'A Good Sign'

Published February 10, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

On the heels of last Friday’s jobs report, the U.S. Department of Labor released new numbers today that put some flesh on the bones of Friday’s report, which showed employers adding 257,000 new jobs.

Today’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows there were 5 million job openings at the end of December 2014, the highest number since January 2001.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, who says the fact that there are 5 million open jobs is “a good sign” for the economy.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.