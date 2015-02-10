Dog In Croatia Banned From Barking

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A dog in Croatia has been muzzled. That's because a court issued a temporary injunction on barking between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. It only applies to this single 3-year-old mutt named Medo. He's been getting complaints from a neighbor who's demanding $1,500 in damages from Medo's owner. Maybe this is the price of fame. According to the Associated Press, Medo has more than 40,000 supporters on Facebook. Many are dog owners posting photos and videos of their dogs barking. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.