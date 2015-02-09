Bringing The World Home To You

Charges Dropped Against Burger-Munching Driver

Published February 9, 2015 at 7:14 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the latest turn in a gripping legal thriller. It's the case of Madison Turner. As we reported last month, he got a ticket for driving under the influence of a cheeseburger. The official charge was distracted driving; he was eating at the wheel. Well, now the county solicitor has dropped the charges and reduced the offense to a warning. Turner never denied the meal on wheels. He told local TV, maybe he drew the officer's eye by, quote, "enjoying the burger too much." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition