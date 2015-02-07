PETER SAGAL, HOST:

MARDEEN GORDON: Hi, Peter..

SAGAL: Hi, who's this?

GORDON: This is Mardeen in the middle of the Redwood forest in Ben Lomond, Calif.

SAGAL: Ben Lomond. Is that in like - where is that near? I feel like I've been there.

GORDON: It's about 10 miles north of Santa Cruz.

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

GORDON: About 90 miles south of San Francisco.

SAGAL: It is utterly lovely there.

GORDON: Yes it is.

SAGAL: What do you do, then, in the Redwood forest?

GORDON: I'm an artist, a writer, musician and a sign maker.

SAGAL: Wow.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Nice.

SAGAL: Did they, like, pass a law in Calif. that no one has to have a real job?

(LAUGHER)

SAGAL: Because I think that's awesome. You, Mardeen, are going to play the listener limerick challenge. Bill Kurtis is going to perform for you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase, of course, missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly, you'll win our prize - Carl's voice on your voicemail. Are you ready to go?

GORDON: Yes.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: We're a cable and media bomb blast. We don't care if you're late 'cause your mom passed. With harsh names we filled our customers' bills. Be warned and don't argue with...

GORDON: Comcast.

SAGAL: Comcast.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Comcast improved its sterling reputation for customer service. They sent customer Ricardo Brown a bill, and he complained because it was addressed not to Ricardo Brown, but a-hole Brown. They spelled it out. He wasn't the only satisfied customer. This week, they also sent out bills to, quote, "Whore Julia," dummy and then super b-word Bauer. Ms. Bauer has demanded that in the future, Comcast use her real name, Whore Bauer.

(LAUGHTER)

MAZ JOBRANI: Who types that envelope and doesn't go, eh, let's just double check. Who would name their kid whore?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: My teddy bear's built for rough play. He's got handcuffs to lock me away. Then he'll tie me down, for fuzzy and brown is my 51st shade of...

GORDON: Grey.

SAGAL: Oh, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Right you are. Grey it is.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The movie adaptation of "50 Shades Of Grey" comes out next weekend. And you can celebrate by buying a special edition "50 Shades Of Grey" teddy bear from the Vermont Teddy Bear company for just $89.99.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: He comes wearing a suit and holding a blindfold and a tiny pair of handcuffs.

POUNDSTONE: Boy.

SAGAL: It's easy for bears to get out of. They don't have any hands.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And if you pull a string on the back, you can hear the teddy bear's safe word, Christopher Robin.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: That's a horrible idea.

SAGAL: Target - Target is now selling "50 Shades Of Grey" S&M accessories. You can get a blindfold, little, you know, stuff like that.

POUNDSTONE: Wow.

SAGAL: Yes.

POUNDSTONE: I go there for cleaning products.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: My workouts I'm frequently shunning. So I find this new study quite stunning. When I get out of breath, I inch closer to death. It is true, can do too much...

GORDON: Running.

SAGAL: Yes, running. Very good.

KURTIS: Running it is.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A new study...

(APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: I love that study.

KURTIS: Mardeen.

SAGAL: ...From the journal "American College of Cardiology," has found jogging more than four hours a week is just as bad for you as not exercising at all.

POUNDSTONE: This is - I read this on the news, and it was the happiest day of my entire life.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Four hours a week. Who's running four hours a week?

POUNDSTONE: Peter runs, right?

>>SAGAL I do.

POUNDSTONE: I thought of you when I read this study.

SAGAL: I often run four hours a week.

POUNDSTONE: I thought the poor little fella's just working himself to death.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Mardeen do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Mardeen was just perfect. She's a champ.

SAGAL: Well done. Congratulations, Mardeen.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you so much for playing.

