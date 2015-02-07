From 'Game Of Thrones' Pitch Letter: No One Is Safe

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

A correction now. We did a story last week on a new anthonlogy of poems by Amiri Baraka. We said that Mr. Baraka had been a member of the Black Pather Party. He was not. We regret the error."Game Of Thrones" fans have learned this week that winter is not coming, at least not this year - that's "Winds of Winter," the latest installment in George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy series, "A Song Of Ice And Fire." But a book proposal from the author in 1993 was leaked from his publisher HarperCollins this week. It revealed some of George Martin's earliest ideas for the series.

Now, some are familiar - the Lannister-Stark rivalry, murder and revenge plots, a cascade of sudden and bloody deaths. But there are others that have not come to pass, including an unorthodox love triangle and a couple of dragon eggs in the forest. Hey, you can't make an epic without cracking a couple of dragon eggs.

What has stayed true over 22 years is the promise that George Martin made to his publisher - the cast will not always remain the same, he wrote. Old characters will die and new ones will be introduced. I want the reader to feel that no one is ever completely safe, not even the characters who seem to be the heroes. The suspense always ratchets up a notch when you know that any character can die at any time.

