White House: No Evidence Backing Up Claim Of American's Death

The White House says it hasn’t seen any evidence at this time to corroborate the Islamic State group’s claims that an American female hostage has been killed in a Jordanian airstrike.

National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan says the White House is “deeply concerned” by the reports but has not seen evidence to support the claims.

A purported statement by the Islamic State claims the woman was killed in an airstrike Friday on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the militant group’s main stronghold.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh joins host Robin Young with details.

Guest

Jim Walsh, Here & Now security analyst, an expert in international security at MIT’s Security Studies Program. He tweets @DrJimWalshMIT.

