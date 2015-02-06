NPR Reporter Reflects On Two Years In Afghanistan
At the end of December, as the U.S. announced the end of its combat mission in Afghanistan, NPR correspondent Sean Carberry was also wrapping up his time there.
Sean lived in Kabul since mid-2012, covering the country’s tumultuous and ongoing political and security transition.
Now back in the U.S., he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to reflect on his time in Afghanistan, and talk about his own transition.
The cat that Carberry adopted in Kabul is also making its way home to the U.S., after he raised money on the crowdfunding website YouCaring to bring her home.
- See more information about Nowzad, the group that helps soldiers and others, like Sean, bring their pets home from Afghanistan
- Sean Carberry, former Kabul Correspondent for NPR. He tweets @frankentele.
