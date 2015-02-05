Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

R.I. State Representative Wants Outdated Laws Scrapped

Published February 5, 2015 at 6:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rhode Island state representative John Edwards is sick of laws that have, quote, "no relevance in 2015." He's trying to form a committee to scrap outdated laws. And here's what's in it for you, Rhode Island residents, if he gets his way. You may now have the right to collect unlimited - unlimited - seaweed from public beaches to use as fertilizer. You'll have the right to swear without risking a $5 fine. And you'll be free to feed garbage to a swine without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition