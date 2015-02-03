Bringing The World Home To You

Maine Barbershop Quartet Entertains Delayed Passengers

Published February 3, 2015 at 7:30 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. That's the sound of Port City Sound. They're a barbershop quartet from Maine, performing on a U.S. Airways flight bound for New Orleans. During a delay, a flight attendant asked the group to sing to keep passengers from going stir-crazy. According to her post on YouTube, where the video has racked up over 3 million views, the passengers were awesome for the next five hours. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition