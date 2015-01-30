U.S. Economic Growth Falls Short In Fourth Quarter
The economy has slowly been bouncing back since the recession ended in 2009, but predictions for 2014 fell short of expectations in the final quarter.
The economy grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the October to December period. The growth for the year was a moderate 2.4 percent.
Early 2015 predictions by economists say things are looking up. Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News speaks with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about last year’s GDP and the year ahead.
Guest
- Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.
