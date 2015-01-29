Red Fox Sighting In Yosemite Is First In Nearly 100 Years

A Sierra Nevada red fox has been captured on a motion-sensitive camera placed by wildlife biologists in a remote part of Yosemite National Park in California.

It’s the first time in nearly 100 years that the state-protected mammal has been seen in the park. Fewer than 50 are known to exist in North America.

Yosemite park rangerKari Cobb actually saw a Sierra Nevada red fox north of Yosemite a few years ago. She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, along with Professor Ben Sacksof the University of California, Davis, who runs the university’s Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.

Guests

, ranger at Yosemite National Park. Ben Sacks, professor at the University of California, Davis, who runs the Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.

