Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Red Fox Sighting In Yosemite Is First In Nearly 100 Years

Published January 29, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST

A Sierra Nevada red fox has been captured on a motion-sensitive camera placed by wildlife biologists in a remote part of Yosemite National Park in California.

It’s the first time in nearly 100 years that the state-protected mammal has been seen in the park. Fewer than 50 are known to exist in North America.

Yosemite park rangerKari Cobb actually saw a Sierra Nevada red fox north of Yosemite a few years ago. She joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson, along with Professor Ben Sacksof the University of California, Davis, who runs the university’s Mammalian Ecology and Conservation Unit.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A Sierra Nevada red fox was photographed twice in recent weeks, thanks to a remote motion-sensitive camera. (National Park Service)
/
/
A Sierra Nevada red fox was photographed twice in recent weeks, thanks to a remote motion-sensitive camera. (National Park Service)