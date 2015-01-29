Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Avoids Angering Mother Bear

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the rugged terrain around LA, you really do not want to come face-to-face with a bear. And when Sheriff's Deputy Ricky Hernandez was lowered by helicopter to check out an abandoned car in the brush, he didn't realize the chopper had scared off a big bear. But inside the car, he spotted baby bears. KABC reports the upholstery with shredded into a cubs' nest. The deputy made a quick exit before mama bear spotted him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.