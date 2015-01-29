Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

DJ Sessions: Go Deadhead

Published January 29, 2015 at 1:50 PM EST
Fans attend a Grateful Dead concert at Red Rocks, Colorado, 1987. (Mark L. Knowles/Wikimedia Commons)
Fans attend a Grateful Dead concert at Red Rocks, Colorado, 1987. (Mark L. Knowles/Wikimedia Commons)

The Grateful Dead celebrates 50 years since the band’s start this year. For this week’s installment of DJ Sessions, we sit down with a DJ who devotes his entire radio show to the band.

David Gans, who is also a musician himself, hosts “The Grateful Dead Hour,” which airs across the country, and also “Dead to the World” on KPFA in Berkeley, California. That station will be broadcasting David’s Grateful Dead marathon this weekend.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

  • Grateful Dead, “Cassidy,” unreleased concert tape from Jan. 14, 1978
  • Grateful Dead, “Chinatown Shuffle,” released concert tape from Mar. 27, 1972
  • Grateful Dead, “Bird Song,” performed by Bill Kreutzmann’s TryptoBand on Dec. 2, 2014 at Zodiacs in Petaluma, Calif.
  • Grateful Dead, “Might As Well,” performed October 29, 1977 in De Kalb, Illinois


[Youtube]

Guest

  • David Gans, musician and host of “The Grateful Dead Hour” and “Dead to the World.” He tweets @davidgans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.