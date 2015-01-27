Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Aren't There More Latinos On TV?

Published January 27, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
Cristela Alonzo stars in the ABC sitcom "Cristela." She also created and writes for the show. (Adam Taylor/ABC)
Cristela Alonzo stars in the ABC sitcom "Cristela." She also created and writes for the show. (Adam Taylor/ABC)

The big four television networks have made progress in diversifying their casts, but only among African-American actors. That’s according to recent numbers compiled by the Associated Press.

Latinos represent about 17 percent of the American population, but on network T.V., that group represents less than 10 percent of characters.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss why it might be that Latino Americans continue to be snubbed in casting, in spite of the fact they tend to consume more media by percentage than another other group.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.