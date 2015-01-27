Why Aren't There More Latinos On TV?

The big four television networks have made progress in diversifying their casts, but only among African-American actors. That’s according to recent numbers compiled by the Associated Press.

Latinos represent about 17 percent of the American population, but on network T.V., that group represents less than 10 percent of characters.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss why it might be that Latino Americans continue to be snubbed in casting, in spite of the fact they tend to consume more media by percentage than another other group.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

