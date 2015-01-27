Proposal Could Open Parts Of Atlantic, Close Parts Of Arctic To Drilling
The Obama Administration today is proposing opening up parts of the Eastern seaboard to offshore drilling, while at the same time proposing a ban on drilling along some parts of Alaska’s Arctic coast.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Phil Flynn, an energy market analyst with Price Futures Group, and Bob Deans of the Natural Resources Defense Council, about the proposal — a win and a loss each for environmentalists and the oil industry
Guests
- Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group. He tweets @EnergyPhilFlynn.
- Bob Deans, director of editorial content at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.