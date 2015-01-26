Bringing The World Home To You

Fallen Prey To Love's Cruel Sting?

Published January 26, 2015 at 7:13 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Fallen prey to love's cruel sting - consider the San Francisco Zoo's Valentine's Day special. Adopt a giant hairy scorpion in honor of your ex-lover because, according to the zoo, scorpions are also low-lifes. The zoo will send a certificate to the person who inspired the adoption, or perhaps a Madagascar hissing cockroach. The zoo says that donation could cure, quote, "your love life karma" so you never have to encounter a cockroach again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition