UVA Sororities Push To Host Their Own Parties

Published January 23, 2015 at 5:06 PM EST

Audie Cornish talks to Nicolette Gendron, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority at the University of Virginia and a writer for the C-Ville Weekly. She did a survey of sorority members on campus about how they would feel if sororities were allowed to serve alcohol and host parties under the same rules as fraternities. She says most women, including herself, feel that women would have more control and feel safer from sexual predation if they could host parties in their own houses.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: January 26, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous Web introduction to this story incorrectly identified the sorority Kappa Alpha Theta as Kappa Alpha Beta.

All Things Considered