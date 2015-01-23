Ebola Denial Still A 'Huge Problem,' Despite Few New Cases In Guinea

The number of new Ebola cases in Guinea is dropping steadily. According to the World Health Organization, there were a total of 20 confirmed cases this week, down from 45 last week, the lowest number since August of last year.

The government is shooting for zero Ebola cases by mid-March, and schools are back in session for the first time since July of last year.

Still, NPR’s Ofeibea Quist-Arcton tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that there are still pockets of resistance and denial in Guinea where people are performing unsafe burials one year into the outbreak.

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, correspondent in Africa for NPR. She tweets @ofeibeaq.

