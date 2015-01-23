Boyish Engineer-Turned-Protester Could Be Next Greek Prime Minister

Greeks will elect a new government on Sunday, and the new prime minister could be a charismatic leftist named Alexis Tsipras, a boyish engineer-turned-protester.

He’s promised to end painful austerity measures while stimulating the country’s ravaged economy, but he may be on a collision course with the Europeans who have lent Greece billions in bailout loans. Joanna Kakissis reports from Athens.

Reporter

Joanna Kakissis, covers Greece and Cyprus for NPR. She tweets @joannakakissis.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.