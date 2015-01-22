The Playwright Behind 'Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike'

Playwright Christopher Durang‘s Tony Award-winning comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is currently being performed in 27 regional theaters across the U.S.
Here & Now’s Robin Young sat down with Durang in front of an audience at Boston’s Huntington Theater, after a performance of the show.
While “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” references Chekov works like “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Seagull,” in our wide ranging conversation Durang says it’s not about Chekov, it’s ultimately about siblings who resent each other, ultimately remembering what they liked about each other.