The Playwright Behind 'Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike'

Playwright Christopher Durang‘s Tony Award-winning comedy “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is currently being performed in 27 regional theaters across the U.S.

Here & Now’s Robin Young sat down with Durang in front of an audience at Boston’s Huntington Theater, after a performance of the show.

While “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” references Chekov works like “The Cherry Orchard” and “The Seagull,” in our wide ranging conversation Durang says it’s not about Chekov, it’s ultimately about siblings who resent each other, ultimately remembering what they liked about each other.

Guest

Christopher Durang, playwright. His play, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013.

/ / Playwright Christopher Durang and Here & Now host Robin Young pose for a photo before their talk at Boston's Huntington Theater. (Courtesy)

/ / Tyler Lansing Weaks, Haneefah Wood, Candy Buckley, and Martin Moran in Christopher Durang’s smash-hit Broadway comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by Jessica Stone, based on the Broadway direction of Nicholas Martin, playing January 2 – February 1, 2015 at the BU Theatre / Avenue of the Arts. (Jim Cox)

/ / Martin Moran, Candy Buckley, Marcia DeBonis, and Tyler Lansing Weaks in Christopher Durang’s smash-hit Broadway comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, directed by Jessica Stone, based on the Broadway direction of Nicholas Martin, playing January 2 – February 1, 2015 at the BU Theatre / Avenue of the Arts. (Jim Cox)