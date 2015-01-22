Bringing The World Home To You

Police Chase Ends In Ohio Prison's Parking Lot

Published January 22, 2015 at 6:25 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Police in Toledo, Ohio, tried to stop a car early yesterday morning. The vehicle sped away, leading to a brief pursuit that ended in a convenient location - the Toledo Correctional Institution. After circling the facility, the driver ran over one of those rows of metal spikes - oops. All four tires were punctured. The driver is facing resisting arrest as well as vandalism for ramming the gate of the prison parking lot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

