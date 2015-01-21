Sen. John Thune Criticizes President Obama's Agenda

In his State Of The Union address, President Obama outlined a program to boost the middle class, in part by raising taxes on the wealthy.

Republican Senator John Thune blasted the president’s plan, calling it an “agenda of top-down policies of the past to tax, spend and regulate.”

He joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with more reaction to the speech.

Guest

John Thune, Republican U.S. senator for South Dakota. He tweets @SenJohnThune.

