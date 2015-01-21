Bringing The World Home To You

Man Cited In Georgia For DWE: Driving While Eating

Published January 21, 2015 at 7:03 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Some states, like Georgia, don't look kindly on enjoying a double quarter-pound cheeseburger behind the wheel. Madison Turner was ticketed for distracted driving. He says the officer told him, you just can't go down the road eating a hamburger. You might want to consider moving north to New Hampshire, which seems to have a friendlier relationship with meat. The state just released scratch-and-sniff lottery tickets that smell like bacon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition