New NCAA Policy Hands Over Some Power

The organization that governs college sports is allowing five major athletic conferences to make some of their own rules. It’s a major change for an association that’s not known for change.

The conferences approved a new policy at the recent NCAA Convention, which will allow those conferences to fully fund athletic scholarships, because right now those scholarships do not really cover the full cost of attending college.

The NCAA also allowed athletes to participate in the convention for the first time.

Brad Wolverton, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education, calls the shift a “new era in college sports.” He spoke with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about what these changes mean for the future of college athletics.

Brad Wolverton, senior writer at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

