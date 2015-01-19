Bringing The World Home To You

Miss Lebanon Criticized For Photo With Miss Israel

Published January 19, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the latest chapter in the Mideast conflict, which took place at the Miss Universe pageant. Miss Israel took a selfie that captured other women including Miss Lebanon. Miss Lebanon smiled but is now under criticism. Lebanon's Daily Star says some Lebanese want their queen dethroned because she was seen with an Israeli. Miss Lebanon insists she did not pose for the photo; she was just next to Miss Israel, sort of way Israel is next to Lebanon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

