Fox News Apologizes After Guest Calls U.K. City 'Totally Muslim'

Published January 19, 2015 at 1:46 PM EST
In an interview with Fox host Jeanine Pirro, Steven Emerson called Birmingham, England, a "totally Muslim" city. (Screenshot from Fox News)
Fox News has apologized for an interview in which the guest called Birmingham, England a “totally Muslim” city, where non-Muslims don’t go.

Fox terrorism expert Steven Emerson used that description about the United Kingdom’s second largest city in the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris. Emerson said there were areas in many parts of Europe where non-Muslims simply don’t go.

The comments were widely ridiculed, and that led Fox host Jeanine Pirro to interrupt a recent broadcast with an apology.

Pirro wasn’t alone apologizing on Fox. CNN points out she and three other Fox anchors apologized for Emerson’s statements.

Before the on-air apologies, even British prime minister David Cameron got involved. He called Emerson “a complete idiot.”

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.