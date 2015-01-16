Colts QB Andrew Luck Admits His Beard Is A Bad Look

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. What is happening to my home state of Indiana? The Indianapolis Colts made the AFC title game led by quarterback Andrew Luck who grew a neck beard, a beard down his neck - neard. In support, The Indianapolis Star created an app so you, too, can graft a neard on your photo. Governor Mike Pence did this, appearing sort of Abe Lincolnish. Sort of. Even Luck admits it's a bad look, and his girlfriend agrees. He says he just doesn't like razor burn. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.