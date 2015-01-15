Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Too Many Glitter Bomb Orders Crash Website

Published January 15, 2015 at 7:23 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A start-up in Australia is in the business of revenge. They'll send a person who offended you an envelope full of glitter along with a note explaining what the person did to deserve it. For 10 bucks, the site promises so much glitter, your enemies will be finding it, quote, "everywhere for weeks." After the company launched, shipyourenemiesglitter.com was so swamped with orders the website crashed and the company exceeded its supply of glitter, all seven colors of it.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition