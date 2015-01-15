Bringing The World Home To You

No Hollywood Ending For 'Round-The-World Trip

Published January 15, 2015 at 7:41 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with an update on one man's search for a partner for a round-the-world trip he planned with his then girlfriend. The catch, she had to be named Elizabeth Gallagher, so she could use his ex-girlfriend's paid-for ticket. Despite the hopes of readers following their travels, when it was over, the two remained just friends. No Hollywood ending here, unless you count the movie deal he says may be in the works. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

