6 Top Food Trends In 2015

Published January 15, 2015 at 12:50 PM EST
Savory yogurt is one of this year's top food trends. (Blue Hill Yogurt/Facebook)
Savory yogurt. Butter and full-fat dairy. Mini vegetables. ‘New’ whole grains such as freekeh. More pop-up restaurants from big-name chefs trying out new concepts.

Those are some of the trends in food for 2015, according to Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst and Associated Press food editor J.M. Hirsch.

The two foodies tell host Jeremy Hobston that they spot trends by reading everything they can about food, eating at restaurants and talking to people at grocery stores.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.