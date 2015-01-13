DJ Sessions: From Traditional To Virtual Choirs

For this edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, Steve Staruch, a host at Classical Minnesota Public Radio, joins Jeremy Hobson to survey a range of choral music.

Staruch takes us through older classics — including one from the late Swiss composer Frank Martin — to the virtual choir created by Eric Whitacre.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs In This Segment

Frank Martin, “Kyrie,” Sung By The Dale Warland Singers

Stephen Paulus, “The Road Home,” Sung By The Dale Warland Singers

J. Aaron McDermid, “Wind,” Sung By The National Lutheran Choir

[Youtube]

Eric Whitacre, “Lux Arumque,” Sung By His Virtual Choir.

[Youtube]

Guest

Steve Staruch, host at Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.