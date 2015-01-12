Congress Focuses On Homeland Security Amendments And Keystone

Republicans begin their second week in control of Congress with the Senate tonight kicking off debate on approving the Keystone XL pipeline, even though the GOP lacks the votes right now to override a presidential veto.

Also this week, the House will take up a measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security through September, debating whether to add amendments to the funding bill that would block President Obama’s most recent executive actions deferring deportations for some immigrants.

Here & Now’s Robin Young discusses the implications of the legislation put forth by the new Republican-controlled Congress with NPR’s Ron Elving.

Guest

Ron Elving, NPR Senior Washington Editor. He tweets @relving.

