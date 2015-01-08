Bringing The World Home To You

Illinois Man Helps Neighbors By Shoveling For Free

Published January 8, 2015 at 6:25 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with thanks to Jacob Gale. The Sterling, Illinois, man saw that people were charging $20 to shovel driveways. And he decided to undercut the market by shoveling snow for free. Mr. Gale is 22 years old and apparently in good shape. He spent 12 hours shoveling on Tuesday. The Sterling Daily Gazette reports that by the end, this good Samaritan had shoveled 26 driveways. Here's hoping he at least got a cup of hot chocolate along the way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

