Wayne State University Releases Annual Word Lists

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. The Word Warriors of Detroit's Wayne State University have released their annual list of words in line for a comeback. There's caterwaul, a howling or wailing noise; rapscallion, a mischievous person; and flapdoodle, nonsense. Lake Superior State University suggests terms to be banished, including bae and polar vortex. Are they now reduced to flapdoodle? It's MORNING EDITION.