Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Wayne State University Releases Annual Word Lists

Published January 6, 2015 at 6:20 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. The Word Warriors of Detroit's Wayne State University have released their annual list of words in line for a comeback. There's caterwaul, a howling or wailing noise; rapscallion, a mischievous person; and flapdoodle, nonsense. Lake Superior State University suggests terms to be banished, including bae and polar vortex. Are they now reduced to flapdoodle? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition