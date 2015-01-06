Oregon Ducks' Football Team To Change Uniforms

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Oregon Ducks defy one of the rules of life. Don't mess with success. They made it to the college football national championship, and now they are changing uniforms. They will not be green and yellow. They'll play in new, white jerseys with grey numbers and silver accents. This team does this a lot. It is not an organization for some player with a lucky shirt. Maybe it gives them an edge. Ohio State players might not recognize opponents they saw in game films. You are listening to MORNING EDITION.