Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

N.J. Gov. Christie Proud To Be A Dallas Cowboys' Fan

Published January 5, 2015 at 6:23 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People are getting Chris Christie all wrong. New Jersey's governor attended yesterday's playoff game between Dallas and Detroit and hugged owner Jerry Jones when the Cowboys won. Many asked why he doesn't follow the Giants in New Jersey. Well, come on - first, he is allowed to like America's team. Second, the Cowboys are America's favorite team to hate. People were furious about the Cowboys's victory, so think of Christie's on camera hug as a profile in courage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition