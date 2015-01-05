Bringing The World Home To You

County Barks At Couple: Parts Of Treehouse Must Be Removed

Published January 5, 2015 at 5:58 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know the saying - not in my backyard. People in Granite Bay, California, do not want something in their neighbor's backyard - a 500-square-foot tree house, complete with plumbing. The tree house is owned by the perfectly named Mike and Pat Splinter. Their creation was featured on TV. The county says the kitchen added for the TV show should've been temporary, and it must go even though it was built by a, quote, "noted national tree house designer." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

