On the first day of trading in 2015, we look at what’s expected in the stock market this year — after a strong year in 2014.

Mike Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to share his outlook.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @ Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.