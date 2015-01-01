Bringing The World Home To You

Iowa Woman Cited For Mailing Neighbors Cow Poop

Published January 1, 2015 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Iowa woman says it was just a joke. She was arguing with her neighbors, they complained about her barking dog, so she took advantage of a service on a website. The website promised to anonymously mail her neighbors a package of cow dung. Police quickly suspected her and accused her of harassment. And that raises another question. This website obviously failed to protect the woman's identity, so what should she mail them? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

