Minimum Wage To Increase In 20 States On New Year's Day

Published December 31, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
Protesters march through the streets of New York on December 4 demanding a raise on the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The movement, driven largely by fast food workers, has risen in prominence in the past year. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Protesters march through the streets of New York on December 4 demanding a raise on the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The movement, driven largely by fast food workers, has risen in prominence in the past year. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Twenty states across the nation will ring in the New Year with higher minimum wages — increasing pay for around 3 million workers, according to the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

The highest minimum wage in the country will be in Washington state, where the minimum wage will rise to $9.47. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Jill Schlesinger of CBS joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss what this means for workers in these states.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.