Minimum Wage To Increase In 20 States On New Year's Day

Twenty states across the nation will ring in the New Year with higher minimum wages — increasing pay for around 3 million workers, according to the liberal Economic Policy Institute.

The highest minimum wage in the country will be in Washington state, where the minimum wage will rise to $9.47. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Jill Schlesinger of CBS joins Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins to discuss what this means for workers in these states.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.