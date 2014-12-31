Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Resurgence In Space Exploration

Published December 31, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST

It was a big year on Earth, but enough of that — let’s talk about space!

NPR science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel talks to Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about new spacecrafts, new missions, and space triumphs and failures of 2014.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SpaceX and Boeing's new spacecraft look similar to each other Brumfiel says. (NPR)
/
/
SpaceX and Boeing's new spacecraft look similar to each other Brumfiel says. (NPR)
The European Space Agency's orbiter, Rosetta, rendezvoused with a comet, and determined it smells terrible (if you could smell in space). (ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM)
/
/
The European Space Agency's orbiter, Rosetta, rendezvoused with a comet, and determined it smells terrible (if you could smell in space). (ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM)