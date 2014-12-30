Bringing The World Home To You

CIA Takes Blame For Most UFO Sightings Decades Ago

Published December 30, 2014 at 7:19 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an explanation for UFO sightings in the 1950s. The CIA released a document this year which it calls its most-read document of 2014. It reports on flights by U-2 spy planes. The document says those secret planes flying higher than anyone thought possible were mistaken for alien spaceships. Normally, a conspiracy theory would say the CIA is behind some mysterious activity. In this case, the CIA really was. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition