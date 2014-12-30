A Weekend Edition Editor Shares Her Picks For Best Books Of 2014
Every list of “best books” of the year is as different as a special little snowflake.
Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Weekend Edition editorBarrie Hardymon about her picks for the best books of 2014.
Hardymon says 2014 was a breakout year for science fiction books, including “Book of Strange New Things” by Michel Faber and “The Bone Clocks” by David Mitchell, must-reads for middle schoolers,
Hardymon shares her favorite book of the year — “The Paying Guests” by Sarah Waters — and her guilty pleasure — “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.
Barrie’s Picks
Guest
