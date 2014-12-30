Bringing The World Home To You

A Weekend Edition Editor Shares Her Picks For Best Books Of 2014

Published December 30, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST

Every list of “best books” of the year is as different as a special little snowflake.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Weekend Edition editorBarrie Hardymon about her picks for the best books of 2014.

Hardymon says 2014 was a breakout year for science fiction books, including “Book of Strange New Things” by Michel Faber and “The Bone Clocks” by David Mitchell, must-reads for middle schoolers,

Hardymon shares her favorite book of the year — “The Paying Guests” by Sarah Waters — and her guilty pleasure — “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.

Barrie’s Picks

  • The Paying Guests,” by Sarah Waters

  • Department of Speculation,” by Jenny Offill

  • On Such a Full Sea,” by Chang-rae Lee

  • The Bone Clocks,” by David Mitchell

  • Book of Strange New Things,” by Michel Faber

  • Brown Girl Dreaming,” by Jacqueline Woodson

  • El Deafo,” by Cece Bell

  • The King’s Curse,” by Philippa Gregory

    • Guest

  • Barrie Hardymon, editor at NPR’s Weekend Edition. She tweets @bhardymon.

