Economists Predict A Bullish 2015

Published December 29, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
Traders wear hats that say "DOW 18,000" as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of December 23 in New York City. That day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed a landmark by closing above 18,000 points. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Every December, economists make predictions about the year ahead, and each year they get hit by unexpected events that make them look clueless. Take the plunge in oil prices — nobody saw that coming.

Still, top economists’ forecasts did get a lot right for 2014.

Last year at this time, most were predicting low inflation, more jobs and rising stock prices — and that’s what we got.

Now they are making their predictions for 2015.

NPR’s senior business editorMarilyn Geewax has been poring over the forecasts — and she joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain what economists predict for the job market, the stock market, and inflation.

Guest

