Fresh Air Weekend: The Best Of 2014 For Films, Books, Music And TV

In A 'Depressing' Year For Films, Edelstein Finds Some Greats:Film critic David Edelstein says in 2014 none of the great material came from Hollywood studios. But, he says, it was a "wonderful year" for indie films. He names Boyhood as the best of the year.

Sometimes You Can't Pick Just 10: Maureen Corrigan's Favorite Books Of 2014:This year, Fresh Air's book critic rejects the tyranny of the decimal system and picks 12 titles published in 2014 — all with characters, scenes and voices that linger long past the last page.

Ken Tucker's Top 9 Albums Of 2014, Plus A Book:Making new sounds while staying mindful of the past is a common theme in the Fresh Air music critic's year-end list.

Bianculli's Top 10: 2014 Was A 'Good Year For Programming":TV critic David Bianculli says that he's encouraged by how far TV has come. He picks The Good Wife as the best show of 2014, which has "the deepest roster of really strong regulars and guest stars."

