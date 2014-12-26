Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Give A Goat Your Old Christmas Tree

Published December 26, 2014 at 6:59 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Time to figure out what to do with the tree now that Christmas is over. Well, there could be a goat that can help you with that. Nevada resident Vince Thomas is launching a program for his 40 goats to help recycle Christmas trees. Thomas says he got tired of people discarding their trees in landfills or in the desert, where they become fire hazards. Plus, he says, pine trees are a natural de-wormer for goats and also very high in vitamin C. There's news you can use. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition